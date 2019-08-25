Screen Scene: Local film news

Before the creators of The Black & White of Truth & Lies move forward on the production of a feature film, the screenplay of the project will receive a full-cast reading on Thursday, Aug. 29, 6-8 p.m., at Lord Auditorium in Pack Memorial Library, 67 Haywood St. Inspired by actual events and written by local scribe L.D. Donahue, the work is described by its author as “a story of good and evil, set in 1968 Asheville, where junkyards and liquor houses mix with saints and sinners in the redemption of blood and soul.”

The script’s action will be read by Marsha Morgan. Cast members signed on at press time include Ken Whittenburg, Rhoda Weaver, Connie Hurst, Royanna Williams, Jonathan Swarn and Selene Thoms. Fellow longtime Asheville residents James S. Burns and Ryan Stuart Burns will be Donahue’s collaborators on the forthcoming cinematic project. Free. avl.mx/5fu