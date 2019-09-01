Screen Scene: Local film news

Formed last October as a nonprofit bimonthly series, Pisgah Film Project soon saw its screenings in downtown Brevard’s DFR Room sell out and its attendees craving more frequent shows. That wish will be fulfilled on Thursday, Sept. 5, when the Pisgah Film House opens at 114 W. Main St., with first-run films screening each Thursday-Sunday. The first selection is the acclaimed sailing documentary Maiden.

In addition to the new releases, Executive Director Philip Henry also plans to host “lots of free screenings and film-related community events.” Among them is the Reel Transylvania series, which starts later in September with the documentary The Biggest Little Farm and a post-screening discussion featuring local farmers. PFP also launched a membership program in early August with perks such as reduced ticket prices and discounts at other art houses, and the response has already exceeded Henry’s expectations.

True to its name, the Pisgah Film House offers an intimate setting in which to view movies. Though the architecture of the modest space resulted in less seating than Henry would prefer, he’s optimistic about providing “more of a community space feeling than a cinema” — complete with a free city parking lot next door — and is excited to build on a successful first year.

“The main thing I learned is that Brevard has some really passionate cinephiles, even more than I suspected,” Henry says. “My hope for Pisgah Film Project is that it’s more akin to a public library than a movie theater, that the relationship between us and our community is less transactional and more conversational. That’s why I’m so energized by the community events we have planned.” pisgahfilm.org