Screen Scene: Local film news

Asheville resident Luke McLaughlin is a contestant on the current season of the Discovery Channel series “Naked and Afraid.” The first episode premiered Jan. 5, and new episodes air each Sunday at 10 p.m., through March 1 — with the exception of Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 2.

The series veteran and founder of Weaverville’s Holistic Survival School has competed as part of a duo in previous seasons. According to the official press release of “Naked and Afraid: Alone,” the latest iteration “takes the challenge to a new level by bringing the best of the best to the most isolated areas around the globe, leaving them there with nothing on their backs and no one by their side. With no help of any kind, not only are the tasks of gathering food, water, fire and shelter more physically demanding, trying to survive in complete solitude for three weeks tests their mental toughness like never before.” Other “top survivalists” chosen for this season are Gary Golding, Lacey Jones and Max Djenohan. discovery.com