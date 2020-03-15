Screen Scene: Local film news

• The Asheville Art Museum, 2 S. Pack Square, hosts a screening of The Wood Thrush Connection on Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m. Produced by the Climate Listening Project, the documentary short from Asheville-based filmmaker Dayna Reggero chronicles a climate-threatened bird’s migration journey and how it forged a connection between residents in North Carolina and Belize. The gathering includes an introduction and Q&A with Reggero; Kim Brand, a Forsyth Audubon member and Audubon North Carolina staff; and Nancy Casey, president of the Elisha Mitchell Audubon Society. The event is free for museum members or included with general admission. ashevilleart.org

• The 2020 Fly Fishing Film Tour stops by Highland Brewing Co., 12 Old Charlotte Highway, Suite 200, on Friday, March 20, 7-10 p.m. The annual event features fly-fishing films from around the world, with an emphasis on the people, places and fisheries that contribute to its diversity. Tickets are $15 and available online and at Hunter Banks Fly Shop. avl.mx/70a