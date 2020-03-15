Screen Scene: Local film news

Posted on by Edwin Arnaudin
A CLOSER LOOK: A still from 'The Wood Thrush Connection.' Local filmmaker Dayna Reggero's documentary short screens March 19 at the Asheville Art Museum. Photo courtesy of the Climate Listening Project

• The Asheville Art Museum, 2 S. Pack Square, hosts a screening of The Wood Thrush Connection on Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m. Produced by the Climate Listening Project, the documentary short from Asheville-based filmmaker Dayna Reggero chronicles a climate-threatened bird’s migration journey and how it forged a connection between residents in North Carolina and Belize. The gathering includes an introduction and Q&A with Reggero; Kim Brand, a Forsyth Audubon member and Audubon North Carolina staff; and Nancy Casey, president of the Elisha Mitchell Audubon Society. The event is free for museum members or included with general admission. ashevilleart.org

• The 2020 Fly Fishing Film Tour stops by Highland Brewing Co., 12 Old Charlotte Highway, Suite 200, on Friday, March 20, 7-10 p.m. The annual event features fly-fishing films from around the world, with an emphasis on the people, places and fisheries that contribute to its diversity. Tickets are $15 and available online and at Hunter Banks Fly Shop. avl.mx/70a

SHARE

Thanks for reading through to the end…

We share your inclination to get the whole story. For the past 25 years, Xpress has been committed to in-depth, balanced reporting about the greater Asheville area. We want everyone to have access to our stories. That’s a big part of why we've never charged for the paper or put up a paywall.

We’re pretty sure that you know journalism faces big challenges these days. Advertising no longer pays the whole cost. Media outlets around the country are asking their readers to chip in. Xpress needs help, too. We hope you’ll consider signing up to be a member of Xpress. For as little as $5 a month — the cost of a craft beer or kombucha — you can help keep local journalism strong. It only takes a moment.

About Edwin Arnaudin
Edwin Arnaudin is a staff writer for Mountain Xpress. He also reviews films for ashevillemovies.com and is a member of the Southeastern Film Critics Association (SEFCA) and North Carolina Film Critics Association (NCFCA). Follow me @EdwinArnaudin
View all posts by Edwin Arnaudin →

Before you comment

The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.

Leave a Reply

To leave a reply you may Login with your Mountain Xpress account, connect socially or enter your name and e-mail. Your e-mail address will not be published. All fields are required.