Screen Scene: Local film news

• The Asheville Art Museum, 2 S. Pack Square, hosts a screening of The Wood Thrush Connection on Thursday, March 19, at 7 p.m. Produced by the Climate Listening Project, the documentary short from Asheville-based filmmaker Dayna Reggero chronicles a climate-threatened bird’s migration journey and how it forged a connection between residents in North Carolina and Belize. The gathering includes an introduction and Q&A with Reggero; Kim Brand, a Forsyth Audubon member and Audubon North Carolina staff; and Nancy Casey, president of the Elisha Mitchell Audubon Society. The event is free for museum members or included with general admission. ashevilleart.org
• The 2020 Fly Fishing Film Tour stops by Highland Brewing Co., 12 Old Charlotte Highway, Suite 200, on Friday, March 20, 7-10 p.m. The annual event features fly-fishing films from around the world, with an emphasis on the people, places and fisheries that contribute to its diversity. Tickets are $15 and available online and at Hunter Banks Fly Shop. avl.mx/70a
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.