Screen scene: Local film news

• Arnold Wengrow, UNC Asheville professor emeritus of drama, will read from and discuss his new book, The Designs of Santo Loquasto, on Thursday, April 6, at 4 p.m. at Karpen Hall in the Laurel Forum. Loquasto is a Broadway scenic and costume designer and film production designer whose work has earned him multiple Tony Awards and three Oscar nominations. His recent credits include the current revival of Hello, Dolly!, starring Bette Midler, and Café Society, the latest film by Woody Allen, with whom Loquasto has collaborated on 30 features.

Wengrow’s talk will be accompanied by a multimedia presentation by UNCA senior Sean Preston, composed of film clips featuring Loquasto’s designs. Free and open to the public. Copies of the book will be available for sale and signature. unca.edu

• Asheville Pizza & Brewing celebrates National Humor Month with a screening of The Princess Bride on Thursday, April 6, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $3 and available at the theater’s box office. ashevillebrewing.com

• White Horse Black Mountain screens Beneath the Veneer on Sunday, April 9, at 7 p.m. Diane Tower-Jones’ documentary examines opportunity, success and inequity in the United States by following a group of black Asheville boys and young men, ages 12-19, over the course of a year as they participate in the My Daddy Taught Me That enrichment program.

My Daddy Taught Me That was founded by Asheville native Kenyon Lake, whose passion for mentoring disadvantaged kids, exposing them to life-changing events and equipping them with tools for success, has improved the lives of numerous local youths. The filmmakers chronicle their subjects’ lives at home, in school and in the community as they discover their cultural heritage. Along the way, the youths are challenged through outdoor activities, acquire hands-on skills, learn the value of service and visit a historically black college. Tickets are $10 and available online. whitehorseblackmountain.com

• Grail Moviehouse kicks off the four-part series Deconstructing the Beatles, an educational journey with musicologist Scott Freiman, on Sunday, April 9, at 5 and 7 p.m. with a look at the Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album. An internationally recognized expert and lecturer on the music of the Beatles, Freiman combines his love of the band with his experience as a composer, producer and engineer to craft informative lectures about the Fab Four’s creative process. Future installments in the monthly series will examine the White Album, Revolver and Rubber Soul. Tickets are $10 and available at the Grail box office and online. Groups of 10 or more receive discounted tickets of $7 each. avl.mx/3jc