Smart Bets: Paddling Film Festival World Tour

Row, row, row your boat over to The Grey Eagle on Thursday, March 6, for the Paddling Film Festival World Tour’s Asheville screening, presented by Western North Carolina environmental nonprofit MountainTrue. The evening is an early celebration of World Water Day on Saturday, March 22, an annual United Nations observance focusing on the importance of fresh water.
The festival, launched in 2006 by the Ontario, Canada-based Rapid Media, screens paddling films with partner locations around the world aiming to inspire attendees to “explore rivers, lakes, and oceans, push extremes, embrace the paddling lifestyle, and appreciate the wild places,” according to MountainTrue’s event page.
Doors open at 6 p.m., allowing plenty of time to fuel up at Grey Eagle Taqueria, grab a beer and snag a seat — the show is general admission — before the films begin at 7 p.m. During intermission, MountainTrue will talk about its French Broad Riverkeeper Program and announce the winners of two raffle packages. (Raffle tickets are available at avl.mx/ek1.) Tickets for the event are $17.95 for adults, $5.65 for children ages 12 and younger. Proceeds from ticket sales and the raffles benefit MountainTrue, which has been addressing urgent community needs since Tropical Storm Helene. avl.mx/ek2
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.