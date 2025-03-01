Smart Bets: Paddling Film Festival World Tour

Row, row, row your boat over to The Grey Eagle on Thursday, March 6, for the Paddling Film Festival World Tour’s Asheville screening, presented by Western North Carolina environmental nonprofit MountainTrue. The evening is an early celebration of World Water Day on Saturday, March 22, an annual United Nations observance focusing on the importance of fresh water.

The festival, launched in 2006 by the Ontario, Canada-based Rapid Media, screens paddling films with partner locations around the world aiming to inspire attendees to “explore rivers, lakes, and oceans, push extremes, embrace the paddling lifestyle, and appreciate the wild places,” according to MountainTrue’s event page.

Doors open at 6 p.m., allowing plenty of time to fuel up at Grey Eagle Taqueria, grab a beer and snag a seat — the show is general admission — before the films begin at 7 p.m. During intermission, MountainTrue will talk about its French Broad Riverkeeper Program and announce the winners of two raffle packages. (Raffle tickets are available at avl.mx/ek1.) Tickets for the event are $17.95 for adults, $5.65 for children ages 12 and younger. Proceeds from ticket sales and the raffles benefit MountainTrue, which has been addressing urgent community needs since Tropical Storm Helene. avl.mx/ek2