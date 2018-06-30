Acoustic Asheville: Another Country

With a new record in the works, the members of Another Country are hoping to put their own stamp on the progressive bluegrass scene.

Just a year in their existence, the quintet features Ken Chapple on acoustic guitar and vocals, Jim Turpin on mandolin and vocals, Judo Allison on banjo, Andrew Platt on bass and Cailen Campbell on fiddle. They’re blending their roots with a more modern sensibility to create an infectious sound.

Chapple already has a solo release to date and included his song “Sweet White Clover” in an exclusive performance the group recently gave for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville at The Grey Eagle. Also included in the performance are two songs that will be featured on the band’s upcoming record. A release date has yet to be announced.

“Sweet White Clover”

“Corita”

https://youtu.be/AFSxPhaLZj4v

“Livin’ Ain’t Easy”