Acoustic Asheville: Ben Phan and the Soul Symphony

There aren’t many bands who cross genres with the skill and energy of Ben Phan and the Soul Symphony. The musicians seamlessly blend folk, bluegrass and a touch of jazz with improvisation.
The band released Fear is the Teacher last summer, and Phan can be found playing regularly at any number of local venues. He has a performance planned at Franny’s Farm in Leicester for Pickin’ for Progress on Saturday, March 31, at 4 p.m.
Before a recent concert at The Grey Eagle, the full band gave an exclusive performance of two songs for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.
“Beast of Desire”
“No Pain”
