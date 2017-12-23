Acoustic Asheville: Benyaro

Benyaro may not be from Western North Carolina, but it has definite local ties, having recorded its latest album at Echo Mountain earlier this year. The musicians are based in Wyoming and made the trek to Asheville to record the 13 tracks featured on One Step Ahead of Your Past. The album features of a blend of Americana and acoustic music with a splash of gritty soul and punk.
The band recently made a tour stop at Isis Music Hall and performed a four-song set exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.
“Time’s Not On Your Side”
“That’s the Way Things Seem to Go”
“Is It Worth It”
“Pimp Wife”
