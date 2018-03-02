Acoustic Asheville: BROTHRS

The name BROTHRS may not seem familiar at first, but there’s a good chance you’ve seen brothers Lo and Rev Wray on the local scene over the last few years. The duo also comprose the bands Old North State and Carolina Wray, and they’re taking their music in a new direction with BROTHRS.

The sound blends influences across multiple genres combined with lyrics that are honest and true to the Wray brothers. They recently performed with just an acoustic guitar for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville. Included in the set of songs are three new originals and a cover of the Townes Van Zandt classic, “Waiting Around to Die.”

You can catch BROTHRS at Ellington Underground tonight, Friday, March 2, opening for Jelly Ellington.

“Love”

“Waiting Around to Die”

“Life”

“Born to Die”