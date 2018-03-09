Acoustic Asheville: Chuck Lichtenberger

With nearly two decades under his belt, Chuck Lichtenberger has been, perhaps, best known for his role in indie-pop band stephaniesid — but these days he’s now forging a new path as a solo artist.

Lichtenberger is about to launch his solo record This Is What Happens When… with a special show at The Mothlight on Sunday, April 8. Produced by Jonathan Scales and recorded at Echo Mountain and in Lichtenberger’s home studio, it’s a rock effort that crosses multiple genres and sounds.

With some new tunes in tow, Lichtenberger and Scales gave a recent performance at The BLOCK Off Biltmore exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“The Greatest Band in the World”

“Nighttime”

“Sleepyhead”

“Middle East”