Acoustic Asheville: Dave Desmelik

Dave Desmelik is a singer-songwriter and instrumentalist from Brevard, yet his music paints a deep, rich picture. His lyrics often dive into struggles that so many of us have seen and felt.
Recently, Desmelik reunited with former Onus B. Johnson bandmate Nolan McKelvey to record a new album. Where It Takes Us is a collection of 10 songs recorded at Desmelik’s home studio.
You can catch Desmelik at Upcountry Brewing on Thursday, June 29, at 7 p.m. as part of the venue’s songwriter series. Ahead of that show, he gave a performance of four songs at The Grey Eagle, exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.
“Imagination”
“The Bond”
“Don’t Recreate the Wheel”
“Head Rush”
