Acoustic Asheville: Drunken Prayer

Morgan Geer may be known these days as the guitar player for landmark alt-country band Freakwater, but he’s been a stalwart of the local music scene for many years. He’s gathered a following from his days with local bands The Merle, The Unholy Trio and Drunken Prayer.
Geer is currently running a Kickstarter campaign to help fund a new Drunken Prayer album. Cordelia, Elsewhere will be the fifth full-length Drunken Prayer record.
Before heading out on a tour of Europe, Geer gave an exclusive performance at The Grey Eagle for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville. Three of the four songs will be featured on his upcoming album.
“Into the Water”
“Rubble & Dust”
“Four Leaf Clover”
“Johnny Paycheck’s Cocaine”
