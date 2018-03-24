Acoustic Asheville: Eleanor Underhill and Friends

Eleanor Underhill is known as half of local Americana duo Underhill Rose, but she’s branching out with the genre-bending group Eleanor Underhill and Friends. The trio features Underhill on vocals and banjo, Zack Page on bass and Christopher Chappell Pyle on percussion. The three move effortlessly between pop, blues and country.

A first record is slated for release later this summer, but the band is headlining a number of shows in the coming weeks. Eleanor Underhill and Friends can be found at Highland Brewing on Friday, March 30, at 7 p.m. and at The Purple Onion in Saluda on Saturday, March 31, at 8 p.m.

Ahead of those shows, the trio got together to perform a quartet of songs at The Grey Eagle exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville. Included in the songs are three originals and a banjo-driven take on a Michael Jackson classic. The videos were filmed with assistance from Silas Durocher from The Get Right Band.

“Gambling”

“Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough”

“Cold Wind Blues”

“Imperfect World”