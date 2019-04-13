Acoustic Asheville: Emily Easterly

Emily Easterly’s skills have shone brightly since her first release, Assembling Emily, in 2001. She’s continued to build on that talent in the years since as she’s made her way from her hometown of Richmond, Va., to Asheville.

Easterly currently has no upcoming shows, but it’s not uncommon to see her name pop up on a bill at The Mothlight or some of the other clubs in Asheville.

Fighting off a migraine, she gave a three-song performance of original tunes at The Grey Eagle. The performance was filmed exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“Good”

“Twist In Your Mind”

“Turn Away”