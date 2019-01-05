Acoustic Asheville: Freewheelin’ Mamas

Freewheelin’ Mamas are Christina Chandler and Sarah Easterling, a the local powerhouse duo. With an array of instruments at their disposal, they’re able to create a sound residing somewhere between country, folk, blues and soul. They combine that diverse palette with an infectious energy onstage.
The band recently gave an exclusive performance at The Grey Eagle for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville. Along with the originals is a cover of a KT Tunstall song.
The band has a performance coming up on Saturday, Jan. 19, at One World Brewing‘s downtown location. Keep an eye out for that!
“Part of Me”
“Don’t Want to be Sad”
“Delta Queen”
“Black Horse and a Cherry Tree”
