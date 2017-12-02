Acoustic Asheville: Ghost of Paul Revere

Though based in Portland, Me., Ghost of Paul Revere is a band with rich, Southern folk sound. The musicians describe themselves as a “holler folk band,” but, with three lead vocalists, their harmonies are so much more than that. The release of Monarch, the second full length record from the band, led to comparisons with The Avett Brothers and Mumford & Sons.

Ghost of Paul Revere was in Asheville on a recent tour stop at Isis Music Hall and took time out to give an exclusive, three song performance for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville. Included in the set is the new, unreleased song “As We Know.”

“As We Know”

“Welcome Home”

“Avalanche”