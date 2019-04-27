Acoustic Asheville: Gold Light and Snakemusk

Gold Light is the project of singer-songwriter Joe Chang, who has teamed with Beau Campolong to form Gold Light and Snakemusk. Their vocals almost feel like a perfect marriage together. Like it was meant to be. They combine that a catchy folk sound that can easily find influence going back to the 1950s or ’60s.

They are releasing their debut album, Shadows In The Shallows, on Friday, May 10 and are celebrating with two local shows that day. The first is at Harvest Records at 3 p.m., while the second show takes place at Static Age Records at 10 p .m. with a full band performing.

Ahead of those shows, the duo gave an exclusive three song performance at The Grey Eagle for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“Nobody’s Baby”

“The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter”

“Release