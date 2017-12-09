Acoustic Asheville: Gracie and Rachel

Gracie and Rachel make the kind of music where the sum is greater than its parts. With an uncommon arrangement of piano, violin and drums, they create a sound so full that it’s hard not to get immersed in it.

With their self-titled, debut record in tow, they recently performed at The Mothlight. Ahead of hitting the stage, the musicians gave an exclusive three song performance on the venue’s patio.

“Only a Child”

“Go”

“(Un)comfortable”