Acoustic Asheville: Gracie Lane

Still a relative newcomer on the local scene, Gracie Lane is starting to make waves as a talented singer-songwriter. Having learned to play guitar on her own, she weaves through the Americana genre with a soulful voice.

With one full-length release to date already, Lane gave a performance exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville. It was shot at The Grey Eagle and featured two new songs, as well as two songs from her debut record.

You can catch her at French Broad Brewing on Thursday, April 6, at 6 p.m.

“Livin’ this Lie”

“Willows”

“Down”

“California”