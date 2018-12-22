Acoustic Asheville: Hannah Kaminer and Jackson Dulaney

Acoustic Asheville has featured holiday themed sessions for the last month and the final installment is of local Americana artists Hannah Kaminer and Jackson Dulaney.
Kaminer rose on the scene after winning the Brown Bag Songwriting Competition in 2013. She released her debut, full length record Heavy Magnolias this year. Dulaney can be spotted with his dobro or lap steel guitar playing in any number of local bands.
The two don’t often perform together onstage, so it was a special performance at The Grey Eagle recently. They played two songs together and Dulaney gave a solo performance of one song, as well.
“I’ll Be Home For Christmas”
“White Christmas”
“White Christmas” Jackson Dulaney solo
Before you comment
