Acoustic Asheville: Heather Taylor

In a short period of time, Heather Taylor has name for herself on the local music scene. She won the Brown Bag Singer/Songwriter Competition in 2017 and recently released Undercurrents, her debut full-length album. All 10 tracks are originals and were recorded at Echo Mountain. Her sound lends itself to the grittier side of folk and Americana and dabbles in blues and rock along the way.
Taylor has a Transplant Thanksgiving show coming up at Hopey and Co. on Wednesday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m.
Ahead of that show, she gave an exclusive performance at The Grey Eagle featuring two songs. Included in the song “Up on a Mountain” is an appearance from Alli Marshall, performing the poem “Collar of Wasps.”
“Up on a Mountain”
“Milk Sugar Love”
