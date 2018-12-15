Acoustic Asheville: Hope Griffin

With an infectious energy and an upbeat sound, Hope Griffin breathed new life into some holiday classics with her 2017 release, And the Lights Will Shine. The EP featured five songs that so many of us grew up with as well as an original holiday song written by Griffin.

Accompanied by Eric Congdon on guitar and Jamie Leigh Bennett of cello and flute, Griffin gave a recent performance featuring four songs from the EP. The set was filmed at Ambrose West exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“It’s Christmas Time”

“You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch”

“Please Come Home for Christmas”

“Jingle Bells”