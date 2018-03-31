Acoustic Asheville: Hussy Hicks

Hussy Hicks is an Australian power-folk duo featuring Julz Parker on guitar and Leesa Gentz’s soaring vocals. The musicians have played stages far and wide in their 10 years together, and have attracted large audiences everywhere with their brand of high-energy folk music.

The duo gave a powerhouse performance of their original song “Through the Windmill” before a tour stop at Isis Music Hall. The song appears on the album On The Boundaries, which was released late last year.

“Through The Windmill”