Acoustic Asheville: Jamil Apostol and the Goodwills

There’s a sort of rag-tag, vagabond sound to Jamil Apostol & the Goodwills. Maybe it’s from the time Apostol spent on the road, playing music and finding influences everywhere he went. His music has a deeper meaning, but is inflected with a fun vibe and catchy sounds.
A recent resident of Asheville, for a short time, Apostol and his band played a three song set at The Grey Eagle, exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville. Featured in the set was their debut single, “Homeless Romantic”.
“Homeless Romantic”
“108 Miles to Freedom”
“My Red, White, Blues”
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.