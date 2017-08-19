Acoustic Asheville: Jamil Apostol and the Goodwills

There’s a sort of rag-tag, vagabond sound to Jamil Apostol & the Goodwills. Maybe it’s from the time Apostol spent on the road, playing music and finding influences everywhere he went. His music has a deeper meaning, but is inflected with a fun vibe and catchy sounds.

A recent resident of Asheville, for a short time, Apostol and his band played a three song set at The Grey Eagle, exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville. Featured in the set was their debut single, “Homeless Romantic”.

“Homeless Romantic”

“108 Miles to Freedom”

“My Red, White, Blues”