Acoustic Asheville: Jaye Bartell

A theme throughout Jaye Bartell‘s latest record is moving, and it’s fitting. Currently a resident of Brooklyn, he has called Asheville home on multiple occasions and is a noted singer-songwriter in the local music community.

Bartell returned here earlier this year to record In a Time of Trouble, A Wild Exultation. The 11 tracks feature studio performances from local artists Shane Parish, Angel Olsen and others.

While in town to promote the new record, Bartell gave an exclusive three song performance at The Grey Eagle for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“Swim Colleen”

“Out of Doors” featuring Noel Thrasher

“If I Am Only For Myself Then What Am I”