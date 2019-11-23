Acoustic Asheville: Jesse Harman

Asheville is home to many musicians who play in several bands at the same time, and Jesse Harman is one of them. You can catch him with Chelsea Lovitt. He also plays with West King String Band, which will be at Isis Music Hall on Feb. 8.
In the meantime, he’s working on crafting his sound, fronting his new group, Jesse and the Jugs. The band combines a true honky-tonk feel with a little bluegrass and little punk thrown in.
Harman recently stopped by The Grey Eagle to give a performance of three original tunes for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.
“Oyster Stew”
“Crackin’ A Can”
“Smokey Robinson”
