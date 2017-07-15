Acoustic Asheville: Jordan Okrend

In a stripped down performance setting, it would easy to call Jordan Okrend a singer-songwriter. He’s so much more than that, when seen with his full band. He combines socially conscious lyrics with a classic soul sound to create something that feels fresh and new.
With three EPs under his belt, Okrend recently released his first full length record, Dance by the Riverside. It features eight new tracks and was recorded locally at Sound Temple Studios.
Ahead of an upcoming show on the patio at Isis Music Hall, on Friday, July 28, at 6:30 pm, Okrend performed three songs from the new record at The Grey Eagle, exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.
“Dance by the Riverside”
“Unity”
“Changing My Mind”
