Acoustic Asheville: Joshua Messick

To celebrate the holiday season, Acoustic Asheville will be featuring artists performing Yule-inspired songs for the coming weeks.

The first is Joshua Messick, who recently released his sixth studio album. Hammered Dulcimer Christmas: Volume II, features a mix of originals as well as covers of classic Christmas songs.

Messick is launching that record with two shows — Fridays, Nov. 30 and Dec. 7, both at 8 p.m. — at White Horse Black Mountain. For those can’t make it to those shows, his YouTube channel features a wealth of wonderful videos and includes a newly produced documentary.

Messick recently gave a two song performance exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville at Echo Mountain Studios. Included in the set was a cover of the holiday classic “Carol of the Bells” as well as an original composition called “Winterwind Dreams.”

“Carol of the Bells”

“Winterwind Dreams”