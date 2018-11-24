Acoustic Asheville: Joshua Messick

To celebrate the holiday season, Acoustic Asheville will be featuring artists performing Yule-inspired songs for the coming weeks.
The first is Joshua Messick, who recently released his sixth studio album. Hammered Dulcimer Christmas: Volume II, features a mix of originals as well as covers of classic Christmas songs.
Messick is launching that record with two shows — Fridays, Nov. 30 and Dec. 7, both at 8 p.m. — at White Horse Black Mountain. For those can’t make it to those shows, his YouTube channel features a wealth of wonderful videos and includes a newly produced documentary.
Messick recently gave a two song performance exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville at Echo Mountain Studios. Included in the set was a cover of the holiday classic “Carol of the Bells” as well as an original composition called “Winterwind Dreams.”
“Carol of the Bells”
“Winterwind Dreams”
