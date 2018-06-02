Acoustic Asheville: Leon III

You might not recognize the name Leon III, but you may very well have seen lead singer Andy Stepanian and guitarist Mason Brent onstage as part of Wrinkle Neck Mules. The duo stepped out on their own recently and recorded a self-titled album with the help of a bevy of studio musicians in Nashville.

With a full band in town, the group made its Asheville debut recently at The Mothlight. Ahead of that show, they gave an exclusive performance, on the patio, of two new songs.

“Alberta”

“Between the Saddle & the Ground”