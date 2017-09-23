Acoustic Asheville: Lilly Hiatt

There’s no denying that Lilly Hiatt likes to rock out. Her latest record, Trinity Lane, sprinkles her Americana roots with bits of grunge to go with an array of lyrics that almost sound like a confession. The 12 tracks present an intimate portrait of Hiatt’s life, down to being named after the street where she currently resides in Nashville.

At Isis Music Hall for a recent tour stop, Hiatt took time out to give a stripped-down performance of two songs exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“Records”

“I Wanna Go Home”