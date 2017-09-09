Acoustic Asheville: Modern Strangers

There are few groups on the local scene that would classify as pop bands. Modern Strangers is among of that elite camp. With catchy melodies and an infectious energy, they create a sound that feels as if it comes from another era. Obvious influences include artists like REM, The Pixies and David Bowie. Keep an eye out for upcoming news from them about their debut record.
The band has a trio of upcoming shows, including Friday, Sept. 15, at Jack of the Wood; Saturday, Sept. 23, at Innovation Brewing; and Saturday, Oct. 7, at Sanctuary Brewing.
Ahead of those shows, the band gave an exclusive performance of four original tunes and a David Bowie cover. The songs were shot at The Grey Eagle and are exclusive to Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.
“Where’s Your Man”
“Yer Bones”
“One Flew Out of the Wallpaper”
“Oh! You Pretty Things”
“She Can Tell”
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.