Acoustic Asheville: Modern Strangers

There are few groups on the local scene that would classify as pop bands. Modern Strangers is among of that elite camp. With catchy melodies and an infectious energy, they create a sound that feels as if it comes from another era. Obvious influences include artists like REM, The Pixies and David Bowie. Keep an eye out for upcoming news from them about their debut record.

The band has a trio of upcoming shows, including Friday, Sept. 15, at Jack of the Wood; Saturday, Sept. 23, at Innovation Brewing; and Saturday, Oct. 7, at Sanctuary Brewing.

Ahead of those shows, the band gave an exclusive performance of four original tunes and a David Bowie cover. The songs were shot at The Grey Eagle and are exclusive to Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“Where’s Your Man”

“Yer Bones”

“One Flew Out of the Wallpaper”

“Oh! You Pretty Things”

“She Can Tell”