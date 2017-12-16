Acoustic Asheville: Moon Hooch

Moon Hooch describes its sound as “cave music.” With two saxophones and drums, the trio plays with unbridled energy and produces a sound that belies the three members. Seeing the musicians in concert is an incredible experience.

The band recently made a tour stop at Asheville Music Hall to promote the release of its third record. Ahead of that concert, Moon Hooch have an exclusive performance for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“Red Sky”