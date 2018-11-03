Acoustic Asheville: Posh Hammer

Posh Hammer is the indie-pop project of siblings Tasnim and Navied Setayesh. For their new EP, Dancing in Place, the pair drew inspiration from Italian filmmaker Michelangelo Antonioni to create a cinematic short film broken up into a series of five music videos. Those videos can be found on the band’s YouTube page.
The band recently gathered at Echo Mountain Recording to give an exclusive performance for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville. Included in the set of songs were two that can be found on the new EP and a cover of a Don Henley classic. The session was filmed with assistance from Silas Durocher of The Get Right Band.
“To Kill Time”
“Leave Me Here Tonight”
“The Boys of Summer”
