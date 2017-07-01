Acoustic Asheville: Redleg Husky

Redleg Husky blends Americana, bluegrass and country music with dueling vocals to create a sound that harkens to another place and time. The duo have been around for about five years and have already become staples of the local music scene. The band’s live shows are known for infectious energy and a fun atmosphere.
Catch the band on Saturday, July 1, at 9 p.m. at 550 Tavern & Grill in Fletcher. Ahead of that show, the band gave an exclusive performance at The Grey Eagle for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.
“Black Mountain Rag”
“Through with Thinkin'”
“Trouble, Trouble”
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.