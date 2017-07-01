Acoustic Asheville: Redleg Husky

Redleg Husky blends Americana, bluegrass and country music with dueling vocals to create a sound that harkens to another place and time. The duo have been around for about five years and have already become staples of the local music scene. The band’s live shows are known for infectious energy and a fun atmosphere.

Catch the band on Saturday, July 1, at 9 p.m. at 550 Tavern & Grill in Fletcher. Ahead of that show, the band gave an exclusive performance at The Grey Eagle for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“Black Mountain Rag”

“Through with Thinkin'”

“Trouble, Trouble”