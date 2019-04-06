Acoustic Asheville: Reed Foehl

With five albums now under his belt, Reed Foehl has established himself on the Americana scene across the country. Lucky Enough came out in February, with 10 songs that are emotionally charged and tell a powerful story.
Recently, Foehl played his first show in Asheville, at The Orange Peel. Ahead of that concert, he gave an exclusive performance of three songs for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville. Among the songs were two from his new record and also a John Prine cover.
“Stealing Starlight”
“Carousel Horses”
“Clocks and Spoons”
