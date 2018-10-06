Acoustic Asheville: RichGirl PoorBoy

There’s something of a vintage sound to the musical output of RichGirl PoorBoy. The local quartet’s songs, with their catchy rhythms and lyrics, lend themselves to a different era of alternative music.

The band is currently trying to raise money, through a GoFundMe campaign, for a debut EP.

In support of the fundraiser, the RichGirl PoorBoy recently played an original tune at The Grey Eagle exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“All Grace, No Tact”