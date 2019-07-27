Acoustic Asheville: Rod Picott

In his nearly 25 years on the scene in Nashville, Rod Picott has cemented his place among leading Americana artists. His 11th studio record is Tell The Truth & Shame The Devil. A noted songwriter, he’s able to tell personal and raw tales crafted with his acoustic guitar and harmonica. The collection of songs opens a window into some recent health woes.

Healthy now and doing well, Picott made a visit to The Grey Eagle to perform for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville. The three songs are all on the new record.

“A Beautiful Light”

“Folds of Your Dress”

“A 38 Special and a Hermes Purse”