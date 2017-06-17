Acoustic Asheville: Sammy Brue

Sammy Brue has been dubbed a wunderkind and a prodigy by some, but he likes to think of himself as a normal 16-year-old. Still, there aren’t many teenagers with a brand-new feature-length record produced by the likes of John Paul White of The Civil Wars and Ben Tanner of Alabama Shakes.

I Am Nice hit stores this week and features a number of songs about struggling in and with relationships. Not a veteran of that sort of thing, Brue used myriad influences to write the 12 songs comprising the record.

While in town for a recent tour stop at The Grey Eagle, he gave Xpress and Acoustic Asheville an exclusive performance of four songs.

“I Know”

“Control Freak”

“I See, I Hear”

“Was I The Only One”