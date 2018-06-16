Acoustic Asheville: Sarah Louise

With the release of her third studio album Deeper Woods, Sarah Louise combines intricate guitar playing with haunting vocals to create a sound that feels as delicate as it is artistic. Mostly recorded at her home outside of Asheville, the record is heavily influenced by the natural world around her.

She recently had a record release show at The Mothlight and is currently on tour, but will be back home for more local shows soon. In the meantime, she gave a two-song performance at The Grey Eagle exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“Pipevine Swallowtails”

“On Nights When I Can’t Sleep”