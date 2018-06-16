Acoustic Asheville: Sarah Louise

With the release of her third studio album Deeper Woods, Sarah Louise combines intricate guitar playing with haunting vocals to create a sound that feels as delicate as it is artistic. Mostly recorded at her home outside of Asheville, the record is heavily influenced by the natural world around her.
She recently had a record release show at The Mothlight and is currently on tour, but will be back home for more local shows soon. In the meantime, she gave a two-song performance at The Grey Eagle exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.
“Pipevine Swallowtails”
“On Nights When I Can’t Sleep”
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.