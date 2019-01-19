Acoustic Asheville: Taylor Martin

Taylor Martin has stories to tell. With the release of his third album, Song Dogs, he’s stretched out as a songwriter to tell tales that are both simplistic and intricate at the same time. They are stories that we can all relate to.
A veteran of the local music scene for nearly 15 years, Martin has firmly established himself with his passion for his craft. His next local show is Saturday, Jan. 26, at Straightaway Cafe in Black Mountain, and it’s not unusual to catch him playing an open mic night when he doesn’t have a gig.
With a full band in town, Martin recently gave an exclusive performance at The Grey Eagle for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville. Among the three songs are two from Song Dogs and a very special Tom Waits cover.
“Little Pictures”
“Our Memories”
“Jockey Full of Bourbon”
