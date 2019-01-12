Acoustic Asheville: Tellico

With the recent release of its sophomore record, Woven Waters, Tellico continues to evolve a traditional country music sound with an innovative and original style. The group’s musicianship lends itself to a greater landscape, which quartet is able to achieve through the deft skills of all four members.

The band is lead by co-lead singers Anya Hinkle and Stig Stiglets, formerly of local bluegrass band Dehlia Low. Joining them in Tellico are Aaron Ballance on Dobro and Jed Willis on mandolin.

They’ll be celebrating their new record with a release show at The Grey Eagle on Friday, Jan. 18, with a guest appearance from renowned Irish guitar player John Doyle.

Ahead of the show, the band gave a very special performance of five songs exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“Courage for the Morning”

“Ballad of Zona Abston”

“Salsa”

“New Moon”

“West of the Cumberlands”