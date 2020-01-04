Acoustic Asheville: The Blue Eyed Bettys

A show from The Blue Eyed Bettys is truly something to behold. The trio of Sarah Hund, Ben Mackel and Daniel Emond provide harmonies with a splash of folk and bluegrass. Their shared background in theater brought them together and have led to rave reviews of their concerts.

The members of the band are all based out of different cities, with Mackel a resident Asheville. He’s also the lead singer and guitar player for local group Threadbare.

You can catch the band on the main stage at Isis Music Hall on Friday, Jan. 17, at 8:30 p.m. Ahead of that show, the musicians gave an exclusive performance at The Grey Eagle for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“Time”

“Petunia Porcellini”

“Morning Light”