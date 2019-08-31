Acoustic Asheville: The Core

Even though the group’s debut record, Turning Point, has only been out a week, The Core has already established itself as one of the area’s premiere jazz bands. The musicians’ modern take on a classic genre feels timeless and new at the same time.
The band features well known local players Jacob Rodriguez, Justin Ray, Zack Page, Evan Martin and Bill Bares. Tim Green also makes an appearance on the record.
While in the studio at Echo Mountain, the band’s chemistry and skill were evident. Below is a sampling of footage from that recording session.
The Core “Lee-Roy”
