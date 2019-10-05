Acoustic Asheville: The HawtThorns

There’s something familiar yet different about The HawtThorns and their brand of Americana. Perhaps it’s the sunnier sound that they’ve embraced, thanks to their West Coast locale, or maybe it’s the chemistry that comes from being a husband-wife duo on stage. KP and Johnny Hawthorn came together through a musical connection.
The pair recently made their Asheville debut at The Grey Eagle and gave an exclusive, two-song performance before their concert that night. Both songs are on their debut record, Morning Sun, which was released just two months ago. The performance was captured with assistance from Silas Durocher of The Get Right Band.
“Morning Sun”
“Shaking”
