Acoustic Asheville: The Jackson Grimm Band

Last November, Jackson Grimm released his debut album. The nine songs on The Bull Moose Party showcase a full band that can deftly switch gears between folk, bluegrass and Americana.

Grimm’s group is quickly gaining momentum on the local scene with its catchy sound and the musicians have a number of local shows coming. Among the highlights are dates at One World West on Saturday, July 20, and Jack of the Wood on Friday, July 26.

Ahead of the those dates, the band met at The Grey Eagle to perform two songs exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville. Both songs can be found on the new record.

“Paper Aeroplanes”

“Runnin’ Ragged”