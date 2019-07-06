Acoustic Asheville: The Jackson Grimm Band

Last November, Jackson Grimm released his debut album. The nine songs on The Bull Moose Party showcase a full band that can deftly switch gears between folk, bluegrass and Americana.
Grimm’s group is quickly gaining momentum on the local scene with its catchy sound and the musicians have a number of local shows coming. Among the highlights are dates at One World West on Saturday, July 20, and Jack of the Wood on Friday, July 26.
Ahead of the those dates, the band met at The Grey Eagle to perform two songs exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville. Both songs can be found on the new record.
“Paper Aeroplanes”
“Runnin’ Ragged”
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.