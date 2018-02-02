Acoustic Asheville: The Maggie Valley Band

The Maggie Valley Band revolves around the core of sisters Whitney and Caroline Miller. The duo have led the band through a number of changes but maintained a strong foundation in Americana and roots music.

The band has released two EPs and is now launching its first full-length record, The Hardest Thing. There will be a special album release show at Isis Music Hall on Friday, Feb. 2, at 9 p.m., featuring the record’s producer as well. David Mayfield will be making a special appearance at the show in support of the band.

In advance of the release show, the band performed two new and two old songs at The Strand at 38 Main in Waynesville, exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“The Hardest Thing”

“Meant to be Lonesome”

“Good Lord”

“Fish or the Water”