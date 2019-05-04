Acoustic Asheville: The New Rustics

The New Rustics is a name fitting for a band putting its own spin on classic country rock. The quartet is soon to enter Sound Temple Studios to begin work on its debut record.

The New Rustics will play The Town Pump in Black Mountain on Thursday, May 9; Sanctuary Brewing in Hendersonville on Friday, May 10; and One Stop on Thursday, June 13.

Ahead of the shows, the band gave an exclusive performance at The Grey Eagle of three original songs.

“Just Enough”

“Good Times in Carolina”

“Winston-Salem Blues”