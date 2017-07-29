Acoustic Asheville: The Steel Woods

With a foundation in bluegrass, rock and everything in between, The Steel Woods are Southern rockers at the core. The influence of bands like the Allman Brothers and Lynyrd Skynyrd is unmistakable.

The group may call Nashville home, but it has a tie to this area through guitarist Jason “Rowdy” Cope, who was born and raised in Asheville. Cope spent nine years playing with Jamey Johnson. He met up with singer Wes Bayliss a couple of years ago and formed The Steel Woods.

The group recently performed at The Grey Eagle to celebrate its debut record, Straw in the Wind. Ahead of that show, the group gave an unplugged performance of three songs exclusively for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville.

“Axe”

“If We Never Go”

“Della Jane’s Heart”