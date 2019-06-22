Acoustic Asheville: Threadbare

Some band names feel like an apt description of the artist music they represent — Threadbare is such a name. The trio of Ben Mackel, Emmalee Hunnicutt and Sam Cobb produce a minimalist sound while rotating among the acoustic guitar, cello, piano and drums, with Mackel handling lead vocals.
The band just released its debut EP, The Morning. It includes five original songs and can be purchased on the group’s website.
The musicians recently gave an exclusive performance of four songs for Xpress and Acoustic Asheville. The songs were filmed at The Grey Eagle.
“We’re Here”
“Lavender Hue”
“Should the Morning Last Forever”
“Silver Plated Chest”
